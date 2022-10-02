Idaho State Police Sergeant Michael Wendler comes home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today marked another milestone in the long journey toward recovery for Idaho State Police Sergeant Michael Wendler who has been recovering in Idaho Falls since he was struck by a vehicle on September 8th.

Saturday afternoon, Sergeant Wendler, flanked by a large convoy of emergency response vehicles, made his journey home.

He will continue to have a long road to full recovery, with physical and neurological challenges ahead, but the progress he made since early September is significant.

Members of the Magic Valley community lined the Perrine Bridge this afternoon with signs and American flags to salute Sergeant Wendler as he crossed over into Twin Falls.

Tabitha Baker, who organized the event and whose husband is an ISP trooper, says the community support means everything to Sergeant Wendler and all local law enforcement.

“It means that what they do matters,” Baker said. “We wonder and we worry every day, this is every wife’s worst nightmare that something like this will happen. So, to see the support from the community means that what they do matters, it’s worth the risk, it makes a difference.”

Today, Baker told me this terrifying incident involving Sergeant Wendler is a reminder of the reality all law enforcement families face and hopes it can serve as a reminder to everyone to do their part to keep Idaho’s roadways safe.

“Just I’d really like people to know that those are our husbands, wives, mothers, sons, fathers,” said Baker. “Slow down, move over, please. Get off your phone and be careful so they can come home to their family.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Sergeant Wendler that surpassed its original goal of $50,000 and now is aiming to raise $75,000 for his recovery.

