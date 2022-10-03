Crapo and Risch sign bill to prevent schools from concealing information about students’ gender from parents

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch (both R-Idaho) joined in co-sponsoring a new bill, the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act, which would protect parental rights by preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents.

“Parents have the right to be actively involved in their children’s lives,” said Crapo. “Children deserve an education free from harmful social ideologies, and the federal government should not provide any funding to schools that deny parents the right to access crucial information about their child’s wellbeing.”

“Open and transparent communication between schools and parents is critical for the development, education, and wellbeing of our children,” said Risch. “Educational environments that withhold critical information from parents can and will do more harm than good.”

The PROTECT Kids Act would restrict federal funding for any elementary or middle school that allows students to change their pronouns, gender markers, or sex-based accommodations (including locker rooms and bathrooms) without the consent of their parents.

The bill is supported by Parents Defending Education Action and Independent Women’s Voice.

The read the entire bill, click here.

