Sunday morning collision on Highway 93 claims the life of Shoshone woman

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on October 2, 2022, at 9:33 a.m., on E 200 N and US93, in Jerome County.

A 2015 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling eastbound on E 200 N. A 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on US93.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 68-year-old female from Shoshone, pulled out onto US93 and was struck by the Toyota. She was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injures on scene.

The Toyota was occupied by a 35-year-old female driver and two juvenile passengers, all from Kimberly, who were wearing their seatbelts.

A 36-year-old male passenger, also from Kimberly, was not wearing a seatbelt.

All occupants were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital. Traffic on US93 was blocked for approximately two hours allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.