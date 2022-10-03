Trader Joe’s brings back in-store samples

(CNN) - In-store samples are back at some Trader Joe’s.

The grocery store giant is offering single-serve treats and snacks to customers, many of whom posted videos and photos of their granola and Halloween cookies over the weekend.

Hot coffee, however, remains on the burner and will not be handed out until further notice.

Other companies, including Costco and Sam’s Club, have already brought the samples back.

