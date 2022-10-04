Chobani increases wages for Twin Falls plant workers – up 20-30% total in 2022

Starting in 2020, Chobani committed to a starting wage of at least $15 per hour.
(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani is increasing wages once again, representing their second market based increase this year, bringing the total wage increase up 20-30%.

The increase applies to all hourly manufacturing employees at Chobani’s Twin Falls plant.

Starting hourly salary for entry level manufacturing employees is now set to at least $18.50 per hour, resulting in an approximate average hourly wage of $23.50 an hour, which is more than three times the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

