CSI’s over 60 and Getting Fit program celebrates Active Aging Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week is active aging week and CSI’s Over 60 and Getting Fit Program is educating people about the importance of staying active as you age.

Tuesday morning they held their active aging summit at the Fine Arts Auditorium, where they heard from different presenters on ways they can continue to exercise.

This week there is also different events that anyone can participate in, such as a hike and picnic in Wendell, a bike ride and a kayaking trip.

The Over 60 and Getting Fit program is one way that people can socialize and keep themselves healthy.

“It’s for prevention of falls, and overall just their social wellness, their spiritual wellness, when they are working out with us and the CSI over 60 program,” said Jaime Tigue, the director of the program.

There are 12 different classes in the various communities that people can join.

For more information on the Over 60 and Getting Fit Program, visit this link.

