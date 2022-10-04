Eastern Idaho potato growers are seeing a good start to harvest season

This harvest has great quality but less quantity.
Eastern Idaho potato growers are seeing a good start to harvest season
Eastern Idaho potato growers are seeing a good start to harvest season(KIFI-NEWS)
By KAILEY GALAVIZ
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s potato harvest season again and one local farm is in the thick of it.

“The crop is really good quality this year. The weather has been just excellent and we’re having a really good harvest,” said Bryon Reed – potato grower.

That’s great news, especially after worries about the drought.

“We had cold weather up until the middle of June, and that slowed things down. But it also made it so that the water was available because that was a big concern this year,” said Ron Patterson – Horticulture Educator.

But although the quality is up...

“Yields are down a little bit, mostly because of the cooler season in the spring,” said Patterson.

So, to sum up it, this harvest has great quality but less quantity. But Reed Potato Farm is looking at this as an improvement.

“Last year, quality was off quite a bit and a lot of mis-type. This year, very good quality crop and will be very marketable,” said Reed.

It’s no secret that potato farming is a big thing here in eastern Idaho. Not only do we have great soil to support it but...

“Our climate is just really good for potato production for the type of potatoes that go into French Fries and those kinds of things,” said Patterson.

But that weather can change in an instant, forcing potato growers to act fast.

“We have a very short window to harvest this potato crop in eastern Idaho. You never know when the weather will turn to cold. And so we try to get it in a two week window. So it makes for some very long days,” said Reed.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley Regional Airport manager Bill Carberry says the airport has been working on...
New Delta flight set to begin service at Magic Valley Regional Airport
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Sunday morning collision on Highway 93 claims the life of Shoshone woman
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Suspect facing charges after hitting ISP Sergeant Wendler with vehicle on Sept. 8th
Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome
Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome
Officials asking for help to locate missing teen from Jerome
UPDATE: Officials asking for help to locate missing teen from Jerome

Latest News

Idaho beer producers are seeing low supplies for two key products
Supply chain issues: Idaho beer producers are seeing low supplies for two key products
The Over 60 and Getting Fit program helps people stay connected to the community while...
CSI’s over 60 and Getting Fit program celebrates Active Aging Week
Shandra Sterner received 88 units of blood after giving birth.
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
Chobani increases wages for Twin Falls plant workers – up 20-30% total in 2022