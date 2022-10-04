Eastern Idaho potato growers are seeing a good start to harvest season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s potato harvest season again and one local farm is in the thick of it.

“The crop is really good quality this year. The weather has been just excellent and we’re having a really good harvest,” said Bryon Reed – potato grower.

That’s great news, especially after worries about the drought.

“We had cold weather up until the middle of June, and that slowed things down. But it also made it so that the water was available because that was a big concern this year,” said Ron Patterson – Horticulture Educator.

But although the quality is up...

“Yields are down a little bit, mostly because of the cooler season in the spring,” said Patterson.

So, to sum up it, this harvest has great quality but less quantity. But Reed Potato Farm is looking at this as an improvement.

“Last year, quality was off quite a bit and a lot of mis-type. This year, very good quality crop and will be very marketable,” said Reed.

It’s no secret that potato farming is a big thing here in eastern Idaho. Not only do we have great soil to support it but...

“Our climate is just really good for potato production for the type of potatoes that go into French Fries and those kinds of things,” said Patterson.

But that weather can change in an instant, forcing potato growers to act fast.

“We have a very short window to harvest this potato crop in eastern Idaho. You never know when the weather will turn to cold. And so we try to get it in a two week window. So it makes for some very long days,” said Reed.

