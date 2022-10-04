Jerome Police Dept. needs help in identifying suspect in a recent shooting

The victim went to the hospital before law enforcement’s arrival, and is not cooperating with police.
Shooting investigation graphic
Shooting investigation graphic(VNL)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a recent shooting.

On September 24th, police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South Davis Street.

On Tuesday, the Jerome Police published this ring doorbell footage on Facebook. (click the hyper-link for footage)

In the footage you will see two silver cars, the first one is the victim’s vehicle, the second one is the suspect’s car.

Once they leave the view of the camera, gun shots are heard.

If you have information, call their office at (208-324-4328) or send a message – with the case number of 220843.

You can remain anonymous.

