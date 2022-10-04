Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital

A driver is lucky to be alive after his truck flipped over Tuesday morning in Twin Falls County.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A little before 10 a.m., emergency crew responded to the call of a single vehicle incident involving a truck that flipped in the area 3375 North and 3800 East in Twin Falls County, just south of the City of Hansen.

An official with Twin Falls County says the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn which might have caused his truck to flip over.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped in the truck and had to be extricated by Rock Creek Fire Department.

Magic Valley Paramedics and Air St Luke’s were dispatched, but according to an officer at the scene, the drive of the truck only sustained minor injuries and was transported, by ground, to St Luke Magic Valley Hospital.

There were no other reports of other vehicles being impacted by the accident.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

