Slow moving vehicles: extra caution is needed on roadways during harvest season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s that time of year here in the Magic Valley when motorists see an increase of farm equipment on the roadways, as equipment is shuttled from one field to another from daylight to dark.

“This time of the year we are hauling sugar beets. Edible beans. Alfalfa hay. Straw,” said Twin Falls Farmer, David Patrick.

However, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office recently put out a Facebook post reminding drivers.

“We get a good handful of accidents from reckless drivers,” said Twin Falls County Sherriff’s Patrol Deputy, Brook Prudent.

On a two-lane highway outside an urban area, the driver of a vehicle traveling slower than the normal speed of traffic and behind which are three (3) or more vehicles are formed in line, shall turn off the roadway at the nearest place designated as a turnout.

“The law is in effect for safety of everyone on the roads for farmers and general motoring public just so everyone can get to where they need to safely,” said Prudent.

“So this is a Swather. We cut hay, straw and many other grass crops with it. The header is 16 feet wide; most roads are 18 to feet wide for the back country roads,” said Patrick.

However Twin Falls County farmer David Patrick says he has had instances where he has had up to ten cars behind him. But it isn’t that easy for producers to pull off the road, as it can be miles before they can find a safe turnout.

“There is no turnouts. There are mailboxes. There are driveways. There are roads. You pull off those roads in those spots you are going to break someone’s sprinklers,” said Patrick.

To address the issue he says he tries to adjust he has travel times, or transportation routes.

“Take the least travel roads to get to where I need to go but every so often I have to go on the busiest road,” added Patrick.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office says the fine for impeding traffic is a $90 fine, and reckless driving can be up to a misdemeanor with jail time and fine.

