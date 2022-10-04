Supply chain issues: Idaho beer producers are seeing low supplies for two key products

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Brewery in Blaine County has been around for more than ten years, and COVID has thrown a myriad of obstacles at them. From inflation and staffing issues, to shipping delays.

“Just craziness. It seems like every month it is something different. Once you feel like you have a handle on everything it all changes again,” said Kevin Jones.

Sawtooth Brewery Co-Owner Kevin Jones is now hearing that some breweries are experiencing shortages on carbon dioxide.

“We would definitely have to shut down or adjust how we do beer. We would not be able to make a bubbly beer without co2,” said Jones.

Carbon dioxide is essential to run a brewery, co2 is used to transfer beers, carbonate them, and push beer to pour.

“We have not dealt with it here locally, which is really nice but I hear it might come here eventually,” said Jones.

However, one supply chain issue is currently giving him headaches is aluminum cans.

“The retail cost to the consumer is about 12 dollars, and it use to be about eleven dollars,” said Jones.

Jones says there has been a high demand for aluminum cans since COVID, and he now has to buy them in bulk at a higher price.

“When the demand is high they are going to supply there bigger customers before smaller ones like ours,” added Jones.

University of Idaho Professor Steven Peterson says supply chain disruptions like aluminum can are going to take time to correct themselves, it’s not going to happen overnight.

He says the aluminum shortage is estimated to last into 2023 to 2024.

“There is a variety reason for it. One of them is that China is moving away from carbon-based energy products,” said Professor Peterson.

However, Jones say he is feeling optimistic about the future.

“This time two years ago you never knew what was going to happen. Now things are settling down a little bit which is good,” said Jones.

