Twin Falls boys and girls take Great Basin golf titles; prep sports scores

Derek Lekkerkerk and Ava Schroeder, both Bruins, won individual titles
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, the Twin Falls boys and girls golf teams were strong in what looked like a tune-up for the state tournament.

The Bruins took home both team titles and both individual titles at the Great Basin Conference tournament Monday at Rupert Country Club.

The top three teams and top seven individuals qualified for the state tournament this Friday and Saturday in Idaho Falls.

TEAM RESULTS

BOYS

1. Twin Falls 306

2. Jerome 341

3. Canyon Ridge 342

4. Minico 345

5. Mountain Home 355

6. Wood River 369

7. Burley 445

GIRLS

1. Twin Falls 330

2. Minico 398

3. Canyon Ridge 407

4. Mountain Home 410

5. Jerome 468

6. Wood River 547

7. Burley 559

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

BOYS

1. Derek Lekkerkerk 68 (-3)

2. Kahne Orr 77 (+6)

3. Tray Payne 78 (+7)

3. Chase Beem 78 (+7)

5. Boston Adams 79 (+8)

6. Brock Parsons 81 (+10)

7. Brody Payne 82 (+11)

GIRLS

1. Ava Schroeder 74 (+2)

2. Allison Shockey 79 (+7)

3. Halle Western 80 (+8)

4. Adri Ruffing 82 (+10)

5. Remi Pedersen 84 (+12)

6. Megan Peacock 90 (+18)

7. Ava Young 91 (+19)

BOYS SOCCER

Sun Valley Community School 2, Wendell 1

Kimberly 1, Bliss 0

Buhl 6, Declo 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Sun Valley Community School 4, Wendell 0

Filer 4, Gooding 1

