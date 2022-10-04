Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood donation, whether it’s for surgeries, cancer treatments, car accidents, or giving birth, which was the case for Shandra Sterner.

Shortly after giving birth to her healthy son, Twin Falls woman Shandra Sterner started bleeding uncontrollably.

“I got to see the baby for a minute, and then they rushed the baby and Greg out, and said it was going to get a little bit crazy, and it got crazy, I had 7 surgeries,” said Sterner.

The doctors worked to find the source of the bleeding, which was originally because of an infection, but in the process, Shandra was the recipient of 88 units of donated blood, which is equivalent to 11 gallons.

To put that in perspective, people generally have 10 pints of blood in their bodies.

“I get dreams of being in surgery, and then I remember before when the doctor told me we had to do all this or I was going to die, he needed my permission to do all this, he just didn’t feel right to not hear it from me, so I told him to do whatever he could to save my life,” said Sterner.

Now, after being the recipient of donated blood, she is hosting her own drive, on October 19 at the La Quinta Inn from 12:00-6:00 p.m.

“It would take about 15 years for one person, if they donated regularly, it would take about 15 years for them to donate how much I took. A lot of people have said that if this had happened even a couple of months ago, they would not have had enough blood to even save me,” said Sterner.

She says without the blood donations, they wouldn’t have been able to save her life, and hopes people will donate.

“I never really knew the importance of donating blood, I’ve never donated it before, now I know just how important it is, and so I think it would be good to host a give back drive,” said Sterner.

