13 whales found dead off coast of Argentina, conservation group says

Caption
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than a dozen whales have been found dead off the coast of Argentina.

The first of the whales was found on Sept. 24 in the waters off of Chubut, according to the Whale Conservation Institute

Photos taken of the whales show the large marine mammals flat on their backs in shallow waters and on the shore.

Agustina Donini, the field coordinator of the program that monitors the well-being of the whales, said that the whales show no evidence of injuries so far.

The organization plans on continuing to investigate what could have happened to the animals.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley Regional Airport manager Bill Carberry says the airport has been working on...
New Delta flight set to begin service at Magic Valley Regional Airport
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Sunday morning collision on Highway 93 claims the life of Shoshone woman
Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome
Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County sending one to the hospital
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Suspect facing charges after hitting ISP Sergeant Wendler with vehicle on Sept. 8th

Latest News

An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.
Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield
FILE - This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R....
Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules ‘click’
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a...
Biden to storm-ravaged Florida: ‘We’re not going to leave’
FILE - A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company after a former colleague pled guilty...
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself
Biden pledges federal support until Florida finishes rebuilding. (CNN, POOL, MARGARET CRUZ,...
Biden visits hurricane-ravaged Florida