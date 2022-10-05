Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense at Cedar Point amusement park.(WOIO)
By WOIO Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged improper behavior while visiting the Cedar Point amusement park.

WOIO reports the charges are from an alleged “sex offense” involving a man and a woman, both 38 years old, who were at the park’s Halloween attraction on Sept. 30.

According to Sandusky police, officers responded to the park after a 17-year-old girl reported witnessing a woman having her hand inside a man’s pant zipper while “making a back-and-forth motion.”

Police said the teen recorded a video of the incident on her phone and shared it with officers before they questioned the couple.

While speaking with police, the man reportedly denied any inappropriate contact and said they have been “very intimate with each other” because they recently started dating.

According to police, the couple was arrested and face a public indecency charge that was upgraded to a second-degree misdemeanor because the witness was a minor.

The couple was taken to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for additional processing.

Sandusky police said the teen’s video factored into their decision to arrest the couple.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley Regional Airport manager Bill Carberry says the airport has been working on...
New Delta flight set to begin service at Magic Valley Regional Airport
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Sunday morning collision on Highway 93 claims the life of Shoshone woman
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Suspect facing charges after hitting ISP Sergeant Wendler with vehicle on Sept. 8th
Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome
Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome
Officials asking for help to locate missing teen from Jerome
UPDATE: Officials asking for help to locate missing teen from Jerome

Latest News

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a grounder that led to a force out at second...
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record
Players are trying to process an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct...
US players ‘horrified’ by report of abuse in women’s soccer
Players are trying to process an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct...
Report reveals alarming women's soccer abuse