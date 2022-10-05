Crumrine, Michael Calvin

TWIN FALLS—With great sorrow and heavy hearts, we share the passing of Michael Calvin Crumrine, 45, of Commerce City, Colorado on July 20, 2022, surrounded by his family. Michael was born October 3, 1976, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Michael started his last day with astounding hope and the gratification of life poured from his soul. His bright smile and sense of humor, we will miss for eternity.

Michael was a devoted husband; a wonderful father and the quality of his friendship was second to none. He enjoyed working in aviation including his time at the FAA, Big Sky and Corporate Air. Michael loved to go boating, fishing, camping, playing music and cooking with family and friends. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle. Michael was a deeply caring and fearless soul if there was one.

Michael is survived by his wife “little trooper” Penny, his son Alex, his daughter Addie, mother Susan (George) Miller, father Calvin (Susan) Crumrine, sisters LeAnn (Jeremy) Boggs, Kim Brenner.

He is preceded in death by his brother Dustin VanWagner, his dad Mike VanWagner and grandparents.

We are heartbroken to lose him so soon, but he will forever be in our hearts. Godspeed Michael!

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022 @ Valley Presbyterian Church in Hazelton Idaho, from 1:00pm-4:00pm. Potluck style lunch. Please bring a dish to share

