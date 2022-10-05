CSI volleyball sweeps Treasure Valley to get back to .500

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI volleyball team broke their three-game losing streak Tuesday night with a sweep of Treasure Valley Community College in non-conference action.

CSI 3, Treasure Valley 0 (25-18, 25-10, 25-11)

Valentina Sarti-Cipriani had 11 kills, six digs, and three blocks for the Golden Eagles.

Miyu Tsurumaki had 17 digs

CSI will be back in action at home Friday at 6 p.m. against No. 5 Utah State-Eastern.

