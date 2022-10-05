Golden Eagles get to show off in annual Basketball Bash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho got a sneak peek at the 2022-2023 CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles showcased their skills in the annual Basketball Bash.

The CSI men’s team opens their regular season slate November 2 in Twin Falls.

The CSI women’s team will also start their season at home. The Golden Eagles open up play on November 3.

