Minidoka Memorial Hospital holds breast cancer awareness event

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — October is breast cancer awareness month, and one local hospital is doing their part to educate people about the importance of getting your mammogram.

Wednesday morning, Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert held their 15th annual Brake for Breakfast event, where close to 800 cars made there way through the parking lot for breakfast and breast cancer detection materials.

The radiation and mammography team at Minidoka Memorial says Idaho has a low rate of preventative mammograms, which have been proven to detect breast cancer in the early stages.

“Over 40 is the screening age for most women, some women have a breast cancer history in their family with their grandmas or moms, so sometimes insurances will cover if you are under 40, but if you have any concerns, always go see your physician,” said Sara Haag, a mammographer.

Breast Cancer is the 2nd most common type of cancer in women in the United States.

