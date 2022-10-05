Perkins (Midge), Marjorie Joyce

TWIN FALLS—Marjorie Joyce Perkins (Midge) was born on June 30, 1929, in Neodesha, Kansas, to Frank Cranor Green and Dorothy Margaret Ayars.

Her family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, where she attended school and graduated in 1947. In 1947 she married Jack Nefzger and their daughter, Deb, was born. They later divorced and, in 1950, she became reacquainted with a high school friend, Stephen James Perkins. They got married September 30, 1950, and moved to Logan, Utah, while Jim completed his senior year of college. Upon finishing school they moved to Twin Falls where Jim gained employment. While living there three of their children were born, Kim, Shannon and Scott. In 1955 they moved to Murtaugh and added Doug, Chris, Kip, Stacy and Joni to complete their family.

Midge worked as a dental assistant prior to having children and in later years worked in sales at Kiddieville in Burley and Twin Falls. She took painting classes and loved to decorate her home, but her greatest love was family. In 2003, after the nest was empty, they moved to Kimberly, Idaho. In 2013 Midge lost the love of her life and husband of 63 years when Jim passed away. Because of health issues, Midge moved into Grace Assisted Living in 2016 where she lived until her death on October 2, 2022.

Midge is survived by her nine children, Deborah June Cummins, Stephanie Kim Bland (Mike), Shannon Dayl Stanger (Greg), Stephen Scott Perkins, Douglas Frank Perkins (Tamy), Dorothy Christine Perkins-Lurie (Elliot), Michael Kip Perkins (Jill), Stacy Lynn Perkins, and Joni Dawn Nelson (Steve); 26 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dorothy Green; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Frank Woods; brother, Ronnie Green; and son-in-law, Mark Cummins.

The family wishes to thank all those at Grace Assisted Living who took such good care of our mother and loved one, you became her second family. We would also like to thank Visions Hospice for the wonderful care they provided in Mom’s last weeks.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Murtaugh Ward, located at 23709 US 30, in Murtaugh, where friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 6, and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at the following link: <a href=“https://youtu.be/MSClEHGmA-o” target=“_blank”>https://youtu.be/MSClEHGmA-o</a>.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

