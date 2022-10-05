Salt Lake Express announces acquisition of two companies, expanding service routes

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Salt Lake Express is going to be expanding its service into the western region.

Salt Lake Express is announcing the acquisition of Northwestern Stage Lines, a transportation company based in Spokane, Washington, and Boise-Winnemucca Stages in Boise.

The deal closed on September 30th, the acquisition will give passengers the ability to book rides from Seattle to Las Vegas and many places in between.

Currently, Northwestern Stage Lines and Boise-Winnemucca travel to more than 25 destinations with connections to airports, Amtrak and intermodal bus stations.

Salt Lake Express recently added a direct route from Boise to Salt Lake, as well as routes throughout eastern and southern Utah.

