Tuesday’s prep sports scores

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s high school sports scores sent into KMVT.

VOLLEYBALL

Burley 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-12)

Murtaugh 3, Raft River 0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-11)

Valley 3, Lighthouse Christian 1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18)

Carey 3, Glenns Ferry 2 (25-10, 18-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-10)

Oakley 3, Castleford 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-21)

Dietrich 3, Camas County 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Mountain Home 9, Burley 0

BOYS SOCCER

Burley 3, Mountain Home 1

