Youth Assessment Centers coming to Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new tool to help divert youth away from juvenile detention and probation is coming to Idaho, thanks to funding from the State of Idaho.

The state allocated 6.5 million dollars to help make this a reality, and through a grant funding process, different districts were able to apply to form assessment centers in their area.

District 5, which is the Twin Falls area, was awarded two of the available grants.

These youth assessment centers will be able to hopefully divert the youth away from the juvenile justice system, and help the kids and their families find the services they need.

“Starts with prevention and maybe there is some intervention along the way, but you’re essentially diverting youth from the system, so using this approach, what you would hope to see is these assessment centers are a critical component in identifying those needs that those kids have and the families have in a way that we don’t have currently, to avoid potential future involvement with the justice system or even the child welfare system,” said Monty Prow, the director for the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.

The grant money has been awarded and the districts are working on opening their centers, by the latest June 2023.

