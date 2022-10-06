‘All Business Conference’ brings southern Idaho small businesses together

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley has become known as a hot bed for small business success, and following years of challenges related to the pandemic, local businesses are coming together to help each other recover.

Since the beginning of 2020, small business owners throughout the Magic Valley have faced challenges, many of which could never have been planned for.

Now, as the small business community comes back together, they are working together to help each other back to their feet.

“Seeing what people’s problems are and figuring out ways that either I can help, or somebody else along the same community lines, can help them with their problems. That’s what most of these things are about, I believe,” said Shawn Hyde from Canyon Valuations.

Wednesday the Small Business Development Center hosted its fifth annual All Business Conference.

Speakers shared their experiences from within the Magic Valley.

“I’m a huge believer in community and doing life together and working together. It was difficult, we were separated, but it is good to push back together and really build those relationships,” said Zach Rinard from Rinard Media.

Relationships were the theme of the day, with lessons about the importance of strong relationships coming throughout the event.

“I believe that if you invest in people and you treat them well, you can have a strong team and a strong culture that can accomplish anything,” said Rinard.

With the event over for the year, those in attendance urge fellow business owners to come in 2023. But, in the meantime, local resources are available to anyone, at any time.

“The SBDC, locally, has everybody’s number and a good directory of what folks in the area can do and what kind of services you have access through that,” said Hyde.

