BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A BASE Jumper is counting his blessings, after an incident that required a canyon rescue on Wednesday evening.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Sheriff Search and Rescue and Magic Valley SORT Team all responded to the north side of the Snake River Canyon before 5:30 Wednesday evening.

After jumping off the Perrine Bridge, a base jumper landed on a rock ledge, approximately 100 feet above the canyon floor.

Emergency crews had to rappel down to rescue the man, whose condition is unknown at this time.

