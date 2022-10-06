Behind the Business: Infused Health

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Being from the area, Mark Noorlander, Marie Garcia, and Teri Jones love it here. That made them want to combine their skills.

“I just feel like I owe this community a service, Garcia said. “With my medical degree, I really wanted to be able to give back to the community.”

With that, Infused Health was born on Falls Avenue in Twin Falls.

“We just opened our business in August,” Garcia said. “So just shy of two months.”

Offering I.V. therapy, it’s the only clinic of its kind. According to them, the benefits are outstanding.

“Because it’s I.V., it’s 100% available to the body,” Garcia said. “So it’s able to absorb more than what’s offered through oral intake or even muscle injection.”

Perhaps the most common use, hydration infusions for athletes.

“It allows for nutrition intake that people may be deficit on,” said Garcia. “We’re offering biologic infusions that help all kinds of chronic conditions.”

For those with chronic pain, and depression, ketamine infusions can help ease the struggle, according to jones.

“I.V. Ketamine is used for mental health disorders as well as chronic pain,” she said. We administer it I.V.”

They say they’ve already been able to help many people who have suffered from resistant depression, and that lives have changed very quickly with their infusions. They can treat just about anyone.

“As we have been out in the community, we’ve found there’s also a need for pediatrics to be served as well,” Jones said. “We will be expanding some of our medical infusions for hydration.”

