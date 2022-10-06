Castleford football’s ‘Dirty Dozen’ is shutting down opponents

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —When high school football programs are short on numbers, the team normally struggles, but out in Castleford this year, it’s the complete opposite.

The Wolves are 5-0 this season and are ranked No. 2 in 1A DII with just 12 players.

There may be more cheerleaders on the Castleford sidelines than players, but maybe that just gives the Wolves an extra edge.

“They call themselves dirty because they get down, and they’re not afraid to get dirty,” said Castleford Head Coach Brian Lowry.

Lowry has never coached a team with just 12 players.

“The ‘Dirty Dozen,’ we only got 12 guys, one of our coaches gave it (the name) to us, and we kind of stuck with it,” said senior running back Gabe Mahannah.

Since the Castleford players are always on the field, their conditioning, and bond is stronger than most.

“Everybody’s gotta play some positions that they may not like, so we’re all giving a little bit of sacrifice for our team,” said senior linebacker Gus Wiggins.

“To be honest, I personally like it more, there’s not as much drama, there’s more team bonding in it, we’re all closer together, happens when you have 12 guys, but we do what we got to do,” said senior quarterback Ethan Roland.

It is a little difficult for Castleford to run a scout team and be physical in practice, but the defense hasn’t missed a beat. In five games, the Wolves have only allowed 18 total offensive points.

In 8-man football, allowing 3.6 points a game is even more impressive.

“These kids, they like to hit people, that’s pretty much what it comes down to, they love playing defense, they love the challenge of what they get put up against,” said Lowry.

Castleford will have their biggest test yet as they travel to No. 3 Dietrich this Friday.

The Blue Devils are also 5-0 and average 64 points a game.

