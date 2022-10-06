CSI receives federal grant to support childcare for students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has been selected to receive a federal grant of more than $700,000 to help low-income parents attend college.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program expects to provide CSI with just over $175,000 per year over the four years of the program.

Funds from the grant will be provided to eligible parents of children five years old or younger so that they can secure childcare through a state licensed provider while they are attending college.

“The overarching goal of the CCAMPIS project is to increase enrollment, retention, and successful completion/transfer rates among parenting students in South Central Idaho,” said Tracey Meyerhoeffer, CSI Education Department Chair. “We are thrilled to receive this funding and believe that it will make a significant difference in the ability of many parents to fulfill their dream of a college education.”

To be eligible for the program, parents are required to take at least six credits per semester and must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5. The amount of funding provided to parents will be dependent on their income.

Scholarship applications are expected to open in the next few weeks.

