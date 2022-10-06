Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office arrest man for enticing a child in quick-moving undercover operation

The Sheriff’s Department posted about the incident late Tuesday night on social media.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:11 PM MDT
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of enticing a child through the use of a telecommunication device.

Officers made the arrest on the morning of September 28th.

Saying they discovered a text message conversation between an adult man and an underage girl. Lincoln County Deputy then took over the conversation, and the man reportedly asked to meet the girl.

According to the post, officers followed the suspect as he drove almost 200 miles to meet her, before the undercover officers arrested him.

The suspect’s identity has not been released, by proper authorities, at this point.

The sheriff’s department wants to remind everyone to protect your children, and warn them of behavior like this.

