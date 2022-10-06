Sawtooth National Forest to lift final fire restrictions on Friday

STANLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth National Forest is lifting fire restrictions, effective midnight on Friday.

This comes as the Ross Fork Fire in the Sawtooth National Forest remains 64-percent contained.

The Sawtooth North Zone is the last zone in the State of Idaho with restrictions still in effect.

That means after Friday, there will be no more fire restrictions in the Gem State.

However, officials do still want to remind everyone to recreate responsibly.

You should never leave a campfire unattended, and it’s important to make sure your campfire is cold when you leave.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.