Shoshone tops Wendell in four sets, prep sports roundup
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Shoshone volleyball team won a home match Wednesday against Wendell.
Shoshone 3, Wendell 1
Shoshone (7-5) will travel to Valley on Thursday.
Wendell (7-8) will finish their season next Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Buhl 2, Wendell 1
Sun Valley Community School 7, Gooding 0
BOYS SOCCER
Wendell 11, Buhl 0
Kimberly 6, Filer 0
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.