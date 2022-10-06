Shoshone tops Wendell in four sets, prep sports roundup

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Shoshone volleyball team won a home match Wednesday against Wendell.

Shoshone 3, Wendell 1

Shoshone (7-5) will travel to Valley on Thursday.

Wendell (7-8) will finish their season next Wednesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Buhl 2, Wendell 1

Sun Valley Community School 7, Gooding 0

BOYS SOCCER

Wendell 11, Buhl 0

Kimberly 6, Filer 0

