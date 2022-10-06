Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A structure is a total loss after an afternoon fire in Jerome County, on Wednesday.

The call came in just before 2 p.m. at 75 North, 200 West, near Interstate 84.

Jerome City and Jerome Rural Fire Departments responded to the incident.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away as firefighters knocked down the flames quickly, while crews closed the road.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident is still under investigation.

