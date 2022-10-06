Yankee fans encouraging donations to Texas Rangers for pitching to Aaron Judge

Cory Youmans caught New York Yankee Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday. (Source: ASHIN RANGANI, TMX, CNN, Ashin Rangani/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:41 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some Yankee fans want to thank a rival team for helping Aaron Judge hit his way into the home run record books.

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season and Cory Youmans reportedly caught it when the ball sailed into the stands in Arlington, Texas.

Judge broke Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 regular season homers, which he set in 1961.

An online discussion has since caught on with Yankee fans encouraging donations to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation to thank the team for pitching to Judge.

According to the foundation, it is dedicated to improving the lives of those within the community, focusing on children, military members and first responders.

The online post has hundreds of comments since being shared after Judge’s home run.

As for Youmans, he says he’s not sure if he’ll keep the ball, sell it, or give it to Judge.

Some baseball experts say the ball could be worth millions. The Associated Press say an owner of a sports memorabilia auction house has offered $2 million to Youmans for the item.

Judge says he would like to have the ball, but Youmans has the right to do whatever he chooses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley Regional Airport manager Bill Carberry says the airport has been working on...
New Delta flight set to begin service at Magic Valley Regional Airport
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Sunday morning collision on Highway 93 claims the life of Shoshone woman
Shandra Sterner received 88 units of blood after giving birth.
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County sending one to the hospital
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss

Latest News

The annual event brings people together to celebrate fall.
Twin Falls annual Oktoberfest to be held this weekend
After a busy fire season, Idaho Fish & Game reminds hunters to be on alert
After a busy fire season, Idaho Fish & Game reminds hunters to take extra caution
The cost of a rescue in the canyon: how is that expense covered?
Another BASE Jumper rescue, who covers that cost...?
Pre-trial set for a Shoshone man charged with sexual assault
Pre-trial set for a Shoshone man charged with sexual assault
University of Idaho receives grant to combat climate change on Idaho’s farms and ranches
University of Idaho receives grant to combat climate change on Idaho’s farms and ranches