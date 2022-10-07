After a busy fire season, Idaho Fish & Game reminds hunters to take extra caution

While temperature continue to drop, Idaho’s terrain remains very dry.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fire season un-officially coming to an end here in the Gem State, that typically means deer hunting season is not far behind.

But that doesn’t mean the door has closed on the dangers of wildfires, especially as hunters kick off the season.

Idaho Fish and Game have set the date of October 10th as the official start of deer hunting season.

But with a few fires still smoldering around the state, officials with Fish and Game want to remind hunters that there still might be a few restrictions in place.

Meaning your favorite hunting spot might have seen a few changes over the past handful of months.

“We would encourage everyone to do a little homework before the set out and discover that their favorite hunting spot has been restricted for access because of fire reasons,” said Mike McDonald from Idaho Fish and Game. “Check with the Land Management agencies; whether is the Forrest Service, the Bureau of Land Management or even State Lands to see if there are any access restrictions in place in the places you like to hunt, either because of wildfire or because of travel management.”

Fish and game would also like to remind hunters about campsite safety.

While temperature continue to drop, Idaho’s terrain remains very dry. Officials ask hunters to monitor equipment and vehicles and maintain safe camping and hunting practices while on Idaho’s public lands.

