Another BASE Jumper rescue, who covers that cost...?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday afternoon, a B.A.S.E. Jumper was stranded around one hundred feet above the canyon floor, prompting a response from multiple emergency agencies.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Search and Rescue and the Magic Valley SORT Team worked in concert to rescue the jumper from his predicament. Which begs the question, who pays for these rescues?

Rescue teams, who are responsible for the recovery of an injured or stranded person, are paid through the pre-determined budgets of their agencies.

“Those dollars, pretty much, are already being spent. Those people are on shift, for the most part, and are already at work. Those dollars come from that agency’s budget,” said Lt. Daron Brown from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Once a rescue is successful, a person is given the option whether or not to receive medical care.

Services provided by EMTs, ambulance or air transport or hospital care is all billed to the patient.

