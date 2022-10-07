CSI awarded grant to help parents with childcare costs who wish to attend school

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Finding available, affordable childcare can often be a deterrent for parents looking to re-enter the workforce, or further their education. But now, the College of Southern Idaho will be able to help.

“We received the CCAMPIS scholarship grant, and what it means is childcare access means parents in school,” said Tracey Meyerhoeffer, the education department chair.

The college received $700,000 to be distributed over four years, the money will be able to help that parent pay for childcare costs, which could be the reason they aren’t attending college.

“When you have children, but you are unable to pay for childcare in order to attend college, it becomes a barrier, and so we want to help with that, we want to make it accessible, we want for anyone who wants to attend college to have that opportunity,” said Meyerhoeffer.

This grant will remove the barrier that many parents face involving childcare costs to be able to start or finish their degree.

“I will be working close to the other daycares and handing them the application that you need to fill out and participate in this grant that is available for all the people that wants to go back to college,” said Clara Centeno, who will be helping people apply for the scholarship.

To be eligible, you children must be under the age of five, you must take at least six (6) credits, and your GPA must be at least 2.5.

“We want what is best for Magic Valley, the people of the Magic Valley, and we are so excited that we can offer this to people of the Magic Valley,” said Meyerhoeffer.

