Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments in lawsuits over Idaho’s abortion laws

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments in lawsuits over three of Idaho’s abortion laws on Thursday.

The high court sharply questioned attorneys about the value placed on a pregnant woman’s health, the state’s interest in ensuring that pregnancies are carried to term and Idaho’s long history of anti-abortion laws.

Idaho is one of several states where abortion is almost entirely outlawed.

The laws include one that criminalizes all abortions but allows physicians to defend themselves by showing the abortion was needed to save the pregnant woman’s life.

One that criminalizes most abortions after about six weeks’ gestation.

And one that allows extended potential relatives of a fetus or embryo to sue an abortion provider.

A final ruling on the laws could be handed down sometime in the coming months.

