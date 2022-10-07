Jerome boys soccer moves to Great Basin tournament semifinals
The Tigers will play top-seed Canyon Ridge Saturday at 1 p.m.
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Great Basin Conference boys and girls soccer tournaments got underway Thursday.
The champion and the consolation bracket winner move on to the state tournament.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 4 Jerome 2, No. 5 Burley 0
Jerome will play Canyon Ridge Saturday in a tournament semifinal.
Burley falls to the consolation bracket and will play again on Tuesday.
No. 3 Mountain Home 3, No. 6 Twin Falls 0
Twin Falls will play in a consolation bracket match on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
No. 4 Wood River 1, No. 5 Jerome 0
Wood River will play at Canyon Ridge Saturday.
Jerome will play in a consolation bracket match on Tuesday.
No. 3 Mountain Home 13, No. 6 Burley 0
The Bobcats play again in a consolation bracket match on Tuesday.
