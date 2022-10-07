Jerome boys soccer moves to Great Basin tournament semifinals

The Tigers will play top-seed Canyon Ridge Saturday at 1 p.m.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Great Basin Conference boys and girls soccer tournaments got underway Thursday.

The champion and the consolation bracket winner move on to the state tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

No. 4 Jerome 2, No. 5 Burley 0

Jerome will play Canyon Ridge Saturday in a tournament semifinal.

Burley falls to the consolation bracket and will play again on Tuesday.

No. 3 Mountain Home 3, No. 6 Twin Falls 0

Twin Falls will play in a consolation bracket match on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

No. 4 Wood River 1, No. 5 Jerome 0

Wood River will play at Canyon Ridge Saturday.

Jerome will play in a consolation bracket match on Tuesday.

No. 3 Mountain Home 13, No. 6 Burley 0

The Bobcats play again in a consolation bracket match on Tuesday.

