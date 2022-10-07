Kimberly’s offense has no trouble with Wood River, prep sports scores

The Bulldogs have a showdown with Buhl next week
The Bulldogs have a showdown with Buhl next week
By Jack Schemmel
Oct. 7, 2022
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly football team moved to 6-1 on the season with a comfortable win over Wood River Thursday night.

Kimberly 51, Wood River 21

Kimberly is now 2-0 in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference play (SCIC). They will play at Buhl next Friday. The Indians are also 2-0 in SCIC play.

Wood River falls to 2-6 (1-2).

VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Carey 3, Raft River 2 (21-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-21, 15-8)

Murtaugh 3, Lighthouse Christian 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-19)

Oakley 3, Hansen 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-19)

Wood River 3, Jerome 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-12)

Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-18)

