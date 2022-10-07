Kimberly’s offense has no trouble with Wood River, prep sports scores
The Bulldogs have a showdown with Buhl next week
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly football team moved to 6-1 on the season with a comfortable win over Wood River Thursday night.
Kimberly 51, Wood River 21
Kimberly is now 2-0 in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference play (SCIC). They will play at Buhl next Friday. The Indians are also 2-0 in SCIC play.
Wood River falls to 2-6 (1-2).
VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Carey 3, Raft River 2 (21-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-21, 15-8)
Murtaugh 3, Lighthouse Christian 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-19)
Oakley 3, Hansen 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-19)
Wood River 3, Jerome 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-12)
Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-18)
