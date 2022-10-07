More Sockeye Salmon returned to central Idaho in 2022 than in nearly a decade

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said that 736 adult Sockeye Salmon completed the 900-mile trip from the Pacific Ocean
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:54 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said that 736 adult Sockeye Salmon completed the 900-mile trip from the Pacific Ocean to the high-elevation Stanley Basin at about 6,000 feet.

Of the returning fish, some were sent to hatcheries to be spawned, and 467 were released into Redfish Lake to spawn naturally along with about 750 hatchery-raised adult fish.

In all, that’s more than 1,300 adult fish released into the two lakes to spawn, the most since 2014.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley Regional Airport manager Bill Carberry says the airport has been working on...
New Delta flight set to begin service at Magic Valley Regional Airport
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Sunday morning collision on Highway 93 claims the life of Shoshone woman
Shandra Sterner received 88 units of blood after giving birth.
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County sending one to the hospital
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss

Latest News

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest
College of Southern Idaho
CSI awarded grant to help parents with childcare costs who wish to attend school
The annual event brings people together to celebrate fall.
Twin Falls annual Oktoberfest to be held this weekend
After a busy fire season, Idaho Fish & Game reminds hunters to be on alert
After a busy fire season, Idaho Fish & Game reminds hunters to take extra caution