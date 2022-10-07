More Sockeye Salmon returned to central Idaho in 2022 than in nearly a decade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said that 736 adult Sockeye Salmon completed the 900-mile trip from the Pacific Ocean to the high-elevation Stanley Basin at about 6,000 feet.

Of the returning fish, some were sent to hatcheries to be spawned, and 467 were released into Redfish Lake to spawn naturally along with about 750 hatchery-raised adult fish.

In all, that’s more than 1,300 adult fish released into the two lakes to spawn, the most since 2014.

