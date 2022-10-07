Pre-trial set for a Shoshone man charged with sexual assault

Joshua Burnside faces one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The pre-trial conference for a Shoshone man charged with sexual assault is set for later this month.

Joshua Burnside faces one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

We spoke with him in March of 2021 about his rehabilitation program for combat veterans, called Hiatus Ranch of Idaho.

KMVT filed a public records request for the affidavit, but was denied by Lincoln County.

Burnside has a pre-trial conference scheduled for October 18th.

