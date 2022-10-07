Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture takes is to yet another farm that is taking on a new identity to get itself into the Fall spirit.

During the Fall, Colleen Wilkins and her family take a break from their regular work at the nursery to open Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest.

“A good wholesome activity for the whole family to be able to come and enjoy,” said Colleen Wilkins.

The idea began eight years ago when Wilkins wanted to give her children something fun each fall holiday season.

“It’s grown quite a bit from our first year of doing it,” said Wilkins.

What started as a small, one-acre corn maze, has grown to eight-acres and integrates some natural obstacles to make the maze unique.

“What’s unique with our corn maze is you start in the corn and then you go into a forest,” said Wilkins.

If a simple maze is not enough for you, one day a week the maze opens its doors for those who are a bit more on the adventurous side.

“Haunted night is Saturday night. We open up a lot more of the forest, that you’re able to go through, down slides things like that,” said Wilkins.

For Wilkins and her family, months of preparation goes into each year’s festivities.

During the buildup to the season, she can question her drive to produce year after year, but, in the end, it always pays off.

“All the work leading up to it, it’s like, ‘is it worth it?’ But then, it makes it all worth it to see the smiles and the families and the fun that they have,” said Wilkins.

