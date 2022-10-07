Twin Falls annual Oktoberfest to be held this weekend

The festival kicks off Friday night, and runs all day on Saturday as well.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Downtown Twin Falls will be transformed to a fall lover’s paradise for the annual Oktoberfest Festival Friday and Saturday.

The annual event brings people from all over the Magic Valley to downtown Twin Falls, where people are able to enjoy food, beer, shopping, and games all the way down Main Ave.

The admission to the event is free, and the festival offers a great opportunity for local businesses to have a booth right on the sidewalk.

“Everyone that actually has a storefront or a business on that main block is able to come out and do a vendor booth themselves, so we encourage a lot of them to set up outside their stores,” said Julia Sanchez, the organizer.

There will also be live music and a kid zone, and mobile axe throwing.

For more information, visit this link.

