Twin Falls City Manager to recommend Shawn Barigar to Economic Development Director

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler will recommend to the Twin Falls City Council the appointment of Shawn Barigar to the position of Economic Development Director.

The City of Twin Falls conducted a nationwide search for candidates and selected three to interview with two different boards, which were comprised of members of city council, Urban Renewal Agency, staff and community partners.

Both boards unanimously recommended Shawn Barigar to be appointed to the position of Economic Development Director, which also includes the position of Executive Director of the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency.

Rothweiler met with Barigar and also confirmed that he was the best candidate for the position.

Barigar is a past member of Twin Falls City Council, including three terms as Mayor, and the past Executive Director of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. Barigar is a Twin Falls County native who graduated from the University of Idaho and has also served on several regional and state economic development boards.

The City Economic Development Director is critical to attracting and retaining economically sustainable businesses that will contribute to the community and improve overall quality of life.

The Director also serves as the Executive Director of the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency, and represents the City of Twin Falls interests on regional economic development boards.

Rothweiler will recommend Barigar during the City Council meeting on Oct. 10, and if approved by council, Barigar will begin Oct. 11.

