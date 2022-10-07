‘Unbelievably wild’: Turkey breaks into home, evades police capture

Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two police officers and the homeowner. (Source: Miami Township Police / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Gray News) – A wild turkey broke through a window into an Ohio home and managed to evade capture.

The Miami Township Police Department shared body cam footage from the incident, which happened Monday evening.

Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two police officers and the homeowner. One officer uses a net to attempt to capture the bird, while the homeowner records the incident on her phone, saying she may need the evidence for home insurance purposes.

The homeowner can be heard telling the officers that the bird flew through the window, shattering it. Dozens of pieces of glass are seen all over the floor.

Eventually, the officer with the net gets a hold of the bird, but just as he is trying to remove the animal from the house, the turkey escapes the net. It then manages to find its way out of the window and into the woods on its own.

The police department said this was “the first time we’ve been dispatched for wild turkey breaking into a house and then breaking out.”

It’s unclear if the turkey was injured, but police described the incident as “unbelievably wild.”

