University of Idaho receives grant to combat climate change on Idaho’s farms and ranches

The Grant will help Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change through agricultural practices.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is set to receive up to $55 million dollars, the largest award in the university’s history.

The award, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is twice as large as any prior U of I grant.

The grant will directly benefit more than 100 Idaho farmers and ranchers, research will focus on the state’s staple commodities, such as potatoes, beef, sugar, wheat, barley, hops and chickpeas.

The grant will drive climate-smart practices on about 10% of Idaho’s active cropland, preventing the emission of up to 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year into the atmosphere.

“Cover cropping with integration of livestock is one that Idaho growers in particular have been interested in recently. then just looking at reducing nitrogen’s, synthetic nitrogen fertilizer being used and replacing that with biological components like composted manurer.”

Researchers with U of I’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences are partners in two additional USDA partnerships for climate-smart commodities grants led by other institutions totaling over $75 million.

