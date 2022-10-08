FAFSA period officially open for students to apply

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho students planning to enroll in college in 2023, the time is now to ensure your financial aid is in order at the beginning of the year.

The free application for federal student aid period has officially opened, and aid providers are reminding students that the FAFSA is about more than just loans.

The process is also how students get access to all types of financial aid, including grants and work-study programs.

While the application period is open into mid-2023, experts advise getting your application submitted as soon as possible.

“It’s important to reiterate to people that the sooner you get it done, the sooner you get it out of the way, the better off you’ll likely be. Don’t hear June 30th and think, ‘oh, I have plenty of time,’ try to get it in a little bit sooner.” Said Jacob Channel from Student Loan Hero.

Applications are available online. For more information and a link to the FAFSA, click here.

