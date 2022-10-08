Fit and Well Idaho: The role of physical activity on mental health

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s hosts a health talk series, and the upcoming talk on, October 11th, is going to be speaking about physical activity and mental health.

Exercise has been proven to help people’s mental health, such as your anxiety and depression.

Throughout the pandemic, many people have struggled with their mental health, but engaging in consistent exercise can have an impact on your mood...

Monique Middlekauff, the Lifestyle Medicine Manager, says that you don’t need any special equipment to get started, a walk outside can help.

“It’s so nice to know, what do we have that has been shown to be beneficial, and what therapeutic approaches can we take to help support ourselves and each other… our co-workers, our friends, our colleague so that they can just feel healthier and happier overall,” said Middlekauff.

The next health talk is on October 11th from noon to 1 p.m. and anyone is welcome to come.

