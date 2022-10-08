Idaho’s wolf population is holding steady

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:34 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials say Idaho’s wolf population looks to be holding steady, despite recent changes by lawmakers.

According to the Director of Idaho Fish and Game, the preliminary data on wolf deaths this year looks similar to the last three years. He says the state’s wolf population is averaging around 1250, with small fluctuations throughout the year.

In 2021, Idaho lawmakers approved a law that greatly expanded wolf killing capabilities, with the backing of ranchers.

Some lawmakers said the law could reduce the state’s wolf population by 90%.

According to Fish and Game, the population is at its highest in May, when wolf pups are born.

And at its lowest in April, as wolves die from natural or human causes.

