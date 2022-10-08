Keeping your campsite clean will help avoid encounters with Black Bears this hunting season

Idaho Fish and Game wants to remind hunters that campsite cleanliness is crucial in making sure you don’t have an encounter with a Black Bear.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:34 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we have reported before, Black Bears have been making their way closer and closer to civilization in Idaho’s mountainous areas, as they find easier food sources in the form of garbage cans and campsites.

Now, as hunting season starts up, The Idaho Department of Fish and Game want to remind hunters that campsite cleanliness is crucial in making sure you don’t have an encounter with a Black Bear.

While it’s somewhat rare to have Black Bears coming through towns and cities looking for food, hunters are putting themselves right in the middle of the Black Bear territory. And making sure you have all your food and garbage secured is one of the best ways to avoid one of these encounters.

“We encourage everyone, where your out there camping, to please keep a clean camp so we don’t have an issue with the Black Bear.”

Idaho’s Deer Hunting season starts next week, on October 10th.

If you would like to learn more about this year’s hunting season, or for more information on Black Bear safety, Click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

